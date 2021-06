In game 3 of the Class 5A area playoffs, the Hallsville Bobcats overpowered the Joshua Owls for a 12-1 win in five innings Saturday to advance to the regional quarterfinals. Hallsville, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, broke out the bats in the winner-take-all game 3 with 13 base hits in only five innings a day after being held to three hits in a 1-0 loss in game 2.