Hugging Chickens Isn't Actually a Good Idea, New Report Finds

 16 days ago
Since the CDC says no hugging or kissing your chickens, backyard hen keepers can turn to chicken accessories instead to show their affection. In a report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that backyard chicken keepers should not hug or kiss their feathered friends. Baby chicks may be irresistible, but snuggling poultry has led to many cases of Salmonella across the United States. In fact, the report says instances have been reported in 43 states, leading the CDC to point out that your flock maybe your best friends, but you should not get up close and personal with them.

