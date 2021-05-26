Hugging Chickens Isn't Actually a Good Idea, New Report Finds

A British woman developed a severe eye infection due to a rare virus — cowpox, cousin smallpox, She contracted from a pet cat. A 28-year-old woman went to the emergency room after experiencing eye irritation, with redness and secretions in her right eye that lasted for five days, according to a report released on June 5. New England Journal of Medicine.. She received a lot of antibiotics and antivirals used to treat common eye infections, but nothing seemed to work. Her symptoms were getting worse — she had developed orbital cell inflammation, or an infection of the fat and muscle around her eyes. And the infection was either necrotic or fatal to the tissues of her eyes. Her doctor was worried that she might lose her eyesight.