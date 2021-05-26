What to Do When Kids Swear

I was recently in a store looking for a new pair of shoes. As an Enneagram 2, I made sure to position myself so that any passerby could walk between me and the shoes, but also allowed enough room for others to look as well. Within seconds, a lady bulldozed me — literally almost knocked me down. I immediately looked up and apologized. As she walked by without apologizing, I realized I was apologizing for my mere existence. The moment I apologized, I was saying to her “I am sorry for being on this earth.” I had as much of a right standing there as she did walking around me. Afterwards, I got in my car baffled. I sat for a few minutes and reflected on the situation. Why did I say “I am sorry” to her? I positioned myself with plenty of room for others and I tried to stay out of everyone’s way. That’s when it hit me: I have to stop apologizing for things that aren’t my fault and for how I feel. It belittles me and also diminishes the apology.