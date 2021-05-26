Flea Shampoo for Cats: The Best 5 on Amazon

Anyone who lives for the thrill of a great markdown, gird your loins. The days of asking, “When is Prime Day?” have officially come to an end, as Amazon announced that their seventh-annual Amazon Prime Day shopping event—their biggest of the year across beauty, fashion, fitness, tech, and home categories—is this month. Each Prime Day, members are eligible to shop hundreds of rare deals from top-rated brands like Olaplex, Dyson, and Vitamix. Amazon Prime Day is also one of the best times of the year to spring for big-ticket tech and home items (in the market for a TV or Instant Pot?), snag an Amazon device for less (like their Fire tablets, Kindle, or Echo), and shop other rare lightning deals (short-lived offers that last just a few hours) that pop up throughout two-day event.