Mrs. Sue Miller, 76, of Murray, passed away on May 25, 2021 in Ft. Worth, TX. Sue lived in Murray, KY area the last 58 years. She was originally from Louisville, KY. Mrs. Miller had a Bachelor and Master in Education with 30 above from Murray State. She was a teacher, mentor and “mom figure” to many over the years. She also helped her husband Frosty, who was an auctioneer, as a bookkeeper. Sue loved antiquing when her husband was alive, refinishing antiques, gardening, crafts, cooking and her pets and grand pets. Her dogs were never “dogs” they were her babies. She had several dogs precede her in death and leaves behind 2 dogs along with 5 grand dogs. She taught both grandkids prior to them starting school and loved them more than anything. Mrs. Miller was a retired Murray High School business teacher (33 yrs) and a member of Glendale Road Church of Christ. She was a member of the retired teacher’s group, Murray Woman’s Club, and the widower’s group at Glendale to name a few.