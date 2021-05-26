Cancel
Accidents

Three arrested on manslaughter charges over fatal Italy cable car accident

By CNN Newsource
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian officials have arrested three people on manslaughter charges over a fatal cable car accident in northern Italy Sunday which left 14 people dead. The men “have admitted to what happened,” Carabiniere Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Cicognani claimed in an interview with CNN affiliate Skytg24 Wednesday morning. According to Cicognani, the...

The US Sun

Italian cable car accident 2021: How many people died?

NEW footage of the Italian cable car tragedy emerged showing the moment before the vehicle plunged down the mountain. The clip shows the harrowing moment when the car nearly made it to the station prior to the brakes failing. How many people died in the Italian cable car accident?. The...
Child Survivor Of Italy's Cable Car Crash Leaves Hospital

The sole survivor of a deadly cable car crash in Italy was released from hospital on Thursday, health authorities said, noting that the five-year-old's condition was "much improved". Fourteen people, including Eitan's Israeli parents, younger brother and great-grandparents, were killed in the May 24 accident after a cable snapped on...
CCTV footage released of Italy cable car crash that killed 14

The distressing video shows the cable car approaching the landing station and suddenly disconnecting, losing control and reeling backwards at high speed. The disaster happened when the cable snapped and the emergency brake failed to prevent the car from sliding backwards. The vehicle then pulled off the support line entirely and crashed 65ft into the side of the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore, resulting in the deaths of all but one of the passengers.
Italy: Police arrest truck owner over Vietnamese migrant deaths

The migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck in the United Kingdom in 2019. Police in Italy say they have arrested a man wanted by Britain in connection with a people-smuggling plot that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in 2019. Authorities detained Stefan D., a Romanian...
Fatal car vs. horse & buggy accident

YATES COUNTY – A car vs. horse & buggy accident occurred at 4:09 p.m. Sunday, June 13 on Rte. 364 near Voak Road. Yates County Deputies, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Potter Fire Dept., Middlesex Ambulance, Medic 55, and Emergency Management responded. Deputies report the vehicle driven by Robert A. Clark,...
Windsor man, who police say was driving over 60 mph over speed limit, charged with manslaughter in connection to February car accident

SOUTHINGTON — A 26-year-old man was charged Friday with second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving under the influence after colliding into two utility poles in late February. Robert Perkins, 26, of Windsor, and a passenger, were traveling south on Queen Street in Southington on February 25. Investigators...
Latin Times

WATCH: Horrifying Footage Of Italian Cable Car Accident Released, Left 14 Dead

New footage of the cable car accident that happened in May has emerged, showing how the horrific disaster occurred. The videos were released by news outlets TG3. In the video that can be seen below, the cable car appeared all to dock at the station before the cable breaks. The car jerks and is sent reeling back to its original starting pylon and falling to the ground. 14 people were killed in the incident.
Man arrested, charged after trapping woman beneath car in hit and run accident

Dontonio Temone Nichols, a 30-year-old Pontiac man, was arrested in north Flint on Friday and charged with three felonies before 52nd District Court Magistrate Michael Bosnic on Saturday, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said in a press release. Police arrested Nichols after finding information about his whereabouts on Friday. Bond...
Driver in Cross County Parkway triple fatal indicted on three counts of manslaughter

WHITE PLAINS – A Bronx man who was the driver in a car crash in September that killed his three passengers was indicted on Tuesday, June 8 on three counts of manslaughter. Yordany Bautista Hernandez, 20, was driving at 119 miles per hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone on the eastbound Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon in the early morning hours of September 25, 2020 when his 2019 Toyota Camry struck a guard rail and rolled over.
Three arrested after hit-and-run fatality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Broad Street and 6th Avenue on May 27, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Laquetta Watley, 42, and Quidarxius Watley, 18, both of Westlake, were involved in a two-vehicle...
FL Radio Group

Fayette Car Accident Leads to Arrest

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 05/30/2021 at about 4:30pm, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 96 and County House Rd in the Town of Fayette for a two car crash. Deputies report a vehicle operated by Lisa Morin age 40 of Romulus was stopped on County House Road , when she was struck by a vehicle operated by Mary Beth Karpel, age 51, of 1800 Curley Mill Rd Chalfont, PA. Karpel had been northbound on Rt 96 when she attempted to turn right onto County House Road, and turned improperly ; striking Morins vehicle in the drivers side. Deputies report Morin was uninjured and her vehicle was driven from the scene. Karpel and her passenger , (Husband Robert Karpel age 53 of same address ) were also uninjured . Upon further investigation, Deputies determined Mary Beth Karpel to be intoxicated and she was charged with DWI, DWI with BAC over .08%, and Failure to Keep Right. She is scheduled to appear at Fayette Town Court on July 7th, 2021 at 7:00pm to answer charges.
Gibson charged with manslaughter

WESTERLO — Andrew R. Gibson, 42, pleaded not guilty before Justice Kenneth Mackey in Westerlo Town Court on Wednesday night to felony charges that followed a fatal May 16 crash. The Westerlo man was arraigned on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of second-degree manslaughter, and two counts...
THREE ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND ON ALCOHOL-RELATED CHARGES

Three people face alcohol-related charges in Brenham after their arrests this weekend. Friday, just after 11:00 p.m., police responded to single-vehicle crash the area of North Park and Jefferies Street. The driver, 19-year-old Alexa Vazquez-Meza of Brenham, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. She was transported to the...
Man charged with manslaughter after allegedly running over Morton boy

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Morton Tuesday, according to Morton Police Chief Crapps. Crapps says 35-year-old Geran Rae Rojas first struck a vehicle and veered off the roadway into the grass, hitting Virgil Arrington. Rojas’ vehicle then came to...