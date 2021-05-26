Assemblyman Kiley Responds to Governor Newsom’s False Claims about Jobs Report
SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) responded to Governor Gavin Newsom’s claim that California is leading the nation’s economic recovery. “Does Governor Newsom really look around and think we’re creating 40 percent of the nation’s jobs?” Assemblyman Kiley asked. “California’s economy continues to struggle as much as any state in the country. Yet rather than face this reality and correct course, the Governor is presenting us with a Potemkin village.”eastcountytoday.net