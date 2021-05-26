Cancel
U.S. Assistance for the Palestinian People

 16 days ago
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:. As I announced yesterday, the United States is in the process of providing more than $360 million in assistance to the Palestinian people. This includes $38 million in new assistance to support humanitarian efforts in the West Bank and Gaza.? This new assistance includes nearly $33 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in support of its West Bank and Gaza operations, and an additional $5.5 million to humanitarian partners.? This critical assistance will support humanitarian organizations to provide emergency shelter, food, relief items, and health care, as well as mental health and psychosocial support for those who experienced trauma.

