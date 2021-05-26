Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli President

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and thanked the President for his years of dedication in advancing our bilateral relationship. The Secretary and President Rivlin discussed ways to promote coexistence and tolerance among all citizens of Israel regardless of heritage or background. They reaffirmed the importance of the steadfast U.S.-Israel partnership and the need to promote peace and stability for all. On behalf of President Biden, Secretary Blinken extended an invitation for President Rivlin to visit the United States in the coming weeks.

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reuven Rivlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Biden#The United States#Secretary Of State#Jerusalem#Bilateral Relationship#Israeli#Secretary Blinken#President Rivlin#U S#Dedication#Spokesperson Ned Price#Dc#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Argentina Foreign Minister Solá

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Solá to discuss the importance of bilateral, regional, and international efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Nicaragua. He highlighted our concerns regarding President Ortega’s arbitrary arrests of presidential candidates and attacks on independent media and civil society. The Secretary emphasized our desire to continue building upon the history of cooperation between the United States and Argentina in the promotion of human rights and democracy.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Alternate Prime Minister/Defense Minister Benjamin “Benny” Gantz Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hello, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Defense Minister Gantz to the State Department. We had an opportunity to spend some time together in Israel just a week or so ago. Very happy today to have the opportunity to pursue that conversation, to talk about the United States enduring commitment to Israel security, to talk about some of the needs that Israel has in that regard; also to talk about the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to and reconstruction for Gaza and for the Palestinians living there and to look across the board at the many issues that we have on our agenda.
ImmigrationTribTown.com

Herzog, scion of prominent Israeli family, elected president

JERUSALEM — Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and the scion of a prominent Israeli family, was elected president Tuesday, a largely ceremonial role that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. Herzog is set to become Israel’s 11th president after securing 87 votes in a...
Presidential Electionsandiegouniontribune.com

Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president

JERUSALEM — The Israeli parliament Wednesday is set to choose the country’s next president, a largely figurehead position that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity. The election will be conducted at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the 120 lawmakers will cast their votes anonymously.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated today in the virtual NATO Foreign Ministerial hosted by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Secretary Blinken discussed the upcoming NATO Summit and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to NATO, highlighting the Administration’s priority to revitalize our alliances. The Secretary expressed support for Secretary General Stoltenberg’s efforts to adapt the Alliance through the NATO 2030 initiative, making it more resilient and capable of confronting systemic challenges from Russia and the People’s Republic of China and responding to emerging and evolving challenges, including climate change and hybrid and cyber threats. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of Alliance partnerships, including NATO-EU cooperation, and encouraged NATO to deepen its cooperation with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea.
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Republic of Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Today, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Republic of Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun in Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the Vice Foreign Minister reaffirmed the U.S.-ROK Alliance as the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in Northeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Foreign Minister Choi highlighted U.S.-ROK cooperation on shared priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, building relations and addressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific, strengthening cooperation on global health and secure supply chains, and working toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They discussed efforts to combat COVID-19 through expanding vaccine production and related supplies and manufacturing innovations. The Deputy Secretary and the Vice Foreign Minister also reaffirmed the importance of restoring Burma’s path to democracy and stressed that cooperation between and among the United States, the ROK, and Japan is essential to solving global challenges of today and the future.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israel shuns EU envoy

The Israeli foreign ministry effectively boycotted Sven Koopmans, the new EU envoy for the Middle East peace process, during his first visit to Jerusalem last week, Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Israeli officials said the boycott was to protest against EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s handling of...
POTUSNPR

Harris Talked Migration In Meeting With Mexico's President López Obrador

Kamala Harris is wrapping up her first international trip as vice president. She was in Guatemala City yesterday. Today she met with Mexico's president in Mexico City. The conversation in both capitals - the ongoing migration crisis at the U.S. southern border. Harris told reporters after her meeting today that you can't get to the root causes of the problem without going to the heads of state.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Harris meets with Guatemalan president

Vice President Kamala Harris said during a news conference with President Alejandro Giammattei that the fact that Guatemala is the first country she's visiting as vice president sends a message about how important the region is to the U.S. CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe is traveling with the vice president and joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest on Harris' trip.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Saturday. Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated...