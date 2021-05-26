Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Review: Emma Stone as “Cruella,” The Child of “101 Dalmatians” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” with a Touch of “Joker”

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve learned in this generation of studio filmmaking that every movie villain has a backstory. It’s just a wonder that they don’t make a mental health special with Oprah. Last year it was “Joker.” This year it’s Disney’s Cruella deVil. Next year, why not Javert from “Les Miz”? His parents,...

www.showbiz411.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Nicholas Britell
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#101 Dalmatians#Prada#Devil#Estella Cruella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieskrro.com

Watch Florence Welch & Emma Stone discuss ‘Cruella’: “I was this girl!”

Florence Welch sees a lot of a young Cruella de Vil in herself. For a video promoting the new film Cruella, which tells the origin story of the classic Disney villain, Welch and star Emma Stone speak about the new song “Call Me Cruella” that Florence + the Machine recorded for the movie. In the clip, Welch, shares how much she related to Stone’s portrayal of the character.
Beauty & Fashionnewpaper24.com

Emma Stone’s 47 costume adjustments in Cruella chart trend historical past: designer Jenny Beavan checks Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen seems in Disney’s trendy 101 Dalmatians prequel – NEWPAPER24

Emma Stone’s 47 costume adjustments in Cruella chart trend historical past: designer Jenny Beavan checks Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen seems in Disney’s trendy 101 Dalmatians prequel. 2021-06-11 01:00:00. Jenny Beavan, the costume designer for Disney’s new live-action film Cruella, is the primary to confess that “trend isn’t my...
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Emma Stone: Laughing and Crying With Cruella

Emma Stone admits she practices Cruellas laugh in the shower, cries when she meets childhood idols Do you remember Emma Stone in Superbad? Image: Pinterest. Emma Stone is just one of those actors that can make a movie for me. I first laughed with her watching Superbad 2007 and cringed when Sean Penn lorded over her in Gangster Squad 2013. But since then, the Arizona born marquee icon earned...
MoviesDavis Enterprise

‘Cruella’: Ninety-eight Dalmatians short

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea, Mark Strong, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Tipper Seifert-Cleveland. Rating: PG-13, for dramatic intensity and mild violence. Available via: Disney+ and movie theaters. This rather odd prequel doesn’t live up to its promise. By Derrick Bang. Enterprise film...
MoviesVulture

Devil Wears Prada Screenwriter Weighs In on Which Character Is Currently Living ‘In Hell’

This week, Entertainment Weekly is celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada’s release with a look back at the 2006’s fashion-world comedy, part of which asks the film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, to imagine where Prada’s protagonists, first conceived in author Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, might be a decade and a half later. While McKenna predicts good things for Anne Hathaway’s character career-wise (“Andy has a podcast on Slate or works for Axios,”), she also imagines Andy “scrambling” after breaking up with Nate (Adrian Grenier.) “I don’t think they’ve seen each other in 10 years,” she muses. Still, it’s a whole (literal) hell of a lot better than what McKenna envisions for Stanley Tucci’s poor, overly loyal Runway veteran Nigel, who she suspects is likely still toiling away at the magazine, never managing to escape Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) or her powerful orbit, despite his best efforts.
Beauty & Fashiontalesbuzz.com

The Devil Wears Prada Cast Finally Debate Who ‘The Real Villain’ Was!

The debate over who is “the real villain” of The Devil Wears Prada continues…. Film lovers on Twitter can never agree on who to hate most in the classic film. The line of thinking goes that while Meryl Streep’s cruel boss character, Miranda Priestly, is the assumed bad guy, the real villain is actually Andy’s boyfriend Nate (played by Adrian Grenier), who is whiny and unsupportive of her demanding new role.
Moviesgranthshala.com

‘The Devil Wears Prada’: Anne Hathaway Wanted 1 Andy and Nate Scene Cut From the Film

Actor Anne Hathaway fought diligently for the role of Andy in the film the devil Wears Prada. In the 2006 adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s novel, Hathaway played an aspiring journalist who moved to New York after college. Along with her boyfriend, Nate (Adrian Grenier), Andy took on a gig as an assistant to acclaimed fashion editor Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep).
MoviesGrazia

Devil Wears Prada Author Says We Could Be Getting A TV Spin-off

This summer, we're getting a reboot of Gossip Girl, with the nostalgia gods looking down on us in our time of need. But now, it also looks as if we might be getting even luckier. That's right, Devil Wears Prada fans: we could be getting a follow-up to the world of Runway Magazine 'at some point' in the future.