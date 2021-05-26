Review: Emma Stone as “Cruella,” The Child of “101 Dalmatians” and “The Devil Wears Prada,” with a Touch of “Joker”

This week, Entertainment Weekly is celebrating the 15th anniversary of The Devil Wears Prada’s release with a look back at the 2006’s fashion-world comedy, part of which asks the film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, to imagine where Prada’s protagonists, first conceived in author Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel, might be a decade and a half later. While McKenna predicts good things for Anne Hathaway’s character career-wise (“Andy has a podcast on Slate or works for Axios,”), she also imagines Andy “scrambling” after breaking up with Nate (Adrian Grenier.) “I don’t think they’ve seen each other in 10 years,” she muses. Still, it’s a whole (literal) hell of a lot better than what McKenna envisions for Stanley Tucci’s poor, overly loyal Runway veteran Nigel, who she suspects is likely still toiling away at the magazine, never managing to escape Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) or her powerful orbit, despite his best efforts.