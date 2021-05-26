Eerily serene risk-off markets

The USD tended to weaken against most of its counterparts yesterday, as focus is being placed on Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony today. It should be noted on the other hand that US stockmarkets tended to be on the rise, with Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 rising, indicative of the improved market sentiment. There seems to be some recovery in the US markets from the Fed’s hawkish surprise at yesterday’s reopening and worries about the Fed hiking rates and tapering its QE program earlier than expected seem to ease. Fed officials yesterday tended to ease market worries even further in their statements and despite some slight hawkishness in St. Louis Fed President Bullard’s and Dallas Fed President Kaplan’s statements being present, NY Fed President Williams said it was too soon to shift policy, and that he expects inflation to ease. Market attention now turns to Fed Chairman Powell who is expected to testify before Congress today and probably is to reiterate that the US economy continues to show sustained improvement and that further gains in the employment market are expected while inflationary pressures are to decline. Dow Jones rose yesterday breaking consecutively all of our resistance lines (now turned to support) and landed above the 33800 (S1) level. We see the case for the index to continue its bullish movement should the positive market sentiment continue, yet the RSI indicator below our 4-hour chart has not reached the reading of 50 yet, which may imply a stabilisation. On the other hand, the same RSI indicator has a clear upward slope pointing towards the presence of the bulls. Should the bulls actually maintain control over the index , we may see Dow Jones breaking the 34100 (R1) resistance line and aim for the 34400 (R2) resistance level. Should the market reverse the index’s direction and a selling interest be displayed by the market, we may see Dow Jones breaking the 33800 (S1) support line and aim for the 33500 (S2) support level.