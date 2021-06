GBP USD -0.08%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 382 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 412 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.1% Wednesday as two Fed officials commented a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Powell said interest rates would not be raised too quickly.