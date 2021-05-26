Pitchfork’s Reviews Section By the Numbers
Every day, we measure other people’s work using our extremely specific, extremely not scientific 0.0-10 rating scale. Today, on the occasion of Pitchfork’s upcoming 25th anniversary—and this week’s launch of our Reviews Explorer tool—we decided to try to quantify some of our own. Since Pitchfork launched in 1996, we’ve published over 28,000 album reviews. (Owing to a CMS migration, only the ones published since 1999 are available on our current site). Below, we break down our reviews archive using a few key metrics.pitchfork.com