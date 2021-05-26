Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pitchfork’s Reviews Section By the Numbers

By Kelsey Borovinsk y
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every day, we measure other people’s work using our extremely specific, extremely not scientific 0.0-10 rating scale. Today, on the occasion of Pitchfork’s upcoming 25th anniversary—and this week’s launch of our Reviews Explorer tool—we decided to try to quantify some of our own. Since Pitchfork launched in 1996, we’ve published over 28,000 album reviews. (Owing to a CMS migration, only the ones published since 1999 are available on our current site). Below, we break down our reviews archive using a few key metrics.

pitchfork.com
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Gza
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Björk
Person
Liz Phair
Person
Nas
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Brian Eno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Reviews#Trout Mask Replica#Chairs Missing#Key Metrics#Radiohead#Canada Post#Interpol#Mogwai#Rods#Ok Computer#The Trail Of Dead#Paul S Boutique#Pepper S Lonely Hearts#Bj Rk Post#Apollo#London Calling#De La Soul#Chess Box Deluxe Edition#Head Hunters#Joy Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Jazz Songs: An Introduction To Jazz’s Finest Moments

Reckon jazz is just for connoisseurs and is merely a niche genre these days? Then think again, for if it wasn’t for jazz, we wouldn’t have the blues or the myriad of different styles of music that have rocked our world ever since. Finding its feet during the early part of the 20th century, jazz has continued to evolve and mutate to the present day. Whether it’s swing, hot, cool, bebop, modal, free, or fusion, uDiscover has something for everyone in this list of the best jazz songs ever.
MusicThe Quietus

Brian Eno To Share Unreleased Music Via Sonos Radio Station

Eno's station, 'The Lighthouse', will debut hours of unreleased material from across his career. Brian Eno has launched his own station on Sonos Radio HD. Dubbed The Lighthouse, the station will share a number of new tracks by the producer, as well as a vast collection of unreleased tracks from across his career. Plans for the station have been split into three parts, with 'Program 1' seeing Eno discuss the previously unreleased material that the station will share, as well as his motivations for opening up his archives.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”
MusicDaily Progress

Sonic textures help Turner Cody uncover a heartfelt new sound

“With a lot of art, it’s just a matter of tension between opposing polarities,” said songwriter Turner Cody. For Cody’s latest album, “Friends in High Places,” he brought together more than just binary opposites. Instead, he drew on various musical traditions — including country, folk, and French chanson — and geographical locations for a distinctive work.
MusicPosted by
Niagara Gazette

JENNINGS: King Crimson holding court at Artpark

King Crimson guitarist and creative force Robert Fripp announced this week that “The Crimson Beast of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding …”. The progressive rock...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

What Is Art Rock? A History Of Music’s Most Progressive Minds

Art rock is an evocative but nebulous term. So what exactly is it?. Part of the problem is that “art rock” has all too often served as a pigeonhole into which negligent hacks have stuffed any number of contenders, too awkwardly shaped to slot neatly into any other sub-category. It’s been described as “rock music that incorporates elements of traditional or classical music,” which strikes some of us as almost wilfully antithetical to even the broadest understanding. Surely a key art rock principle is forging ahead, the shock of the new?
Musicthevinyldistrict.com

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band–The Ultimate Collection

The Plastic Ono Band album, released in 1970 by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is a monumental album in the annals of rock history. It was the fourth album John and Yoko released, but it is often credited as Lennon’s solo debut. There were so many facets to what made...
Musicklcc.org

Merry Clayton: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Merry Clayton's Tiny Desk concert begins with...
Musichometheaterhifi.com

A Collection of New Vinyl for the Audiophile: June 2021

I gotta say: Vinyl Me, Please seems to have seriously upped their game recently. There was a much-ballyhooed price increase a few months back, and it didn’t seem to resolve much as far as smoothing out the wrinkles in the shipping process. Or the quality control with regards to the records themselves, actually. And they didn’t need the extra money to choose cooler records to release, so… I guess I don’t know where the extra money went. But they’re reissuing some especially strong titles lately. I received their take on King Curtis’s Live at the Fillmore West last month. It defies categorization, but it’s certainly good for the Soul. I mean, damn!
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On June 11

The Welsh singer known as Marina has been releasing bold, visionary pop for more than a decade, and has amassed an army of devoted fans along the way. Her latest album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, is both thundering and intimate, with fearless anthems of self-empowerment and heartbreaking reflections on loss. We open this week's show with the album's title cut and talk about the many ways Marina's music rejects the status quo.
Rock MusicPosted by
The Independent

Sleater-Kinney review, Path to Wellness: Rock duo channel their fury into squalling fretwork

“Sleater-Kinney?” sighed a weary friend when I told her what I’d be reviewing this week. “That’s the old, worthy, American girl-grunge band I’m meant to like to qualify as a proper feminist isn’t it… ” To which my reply is: No! Listening to Sleater-Kinney is categorically not a chore any woman has to add to her to-do list. Listening to Sleater-Kinney will make you laugh, dance and punch your way through the rest of the crap on it.If (like a lot of Brits, apparently) you’ve missed them until now, there’s no urgent need to do your homework and go back...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Nafs at Peace

In 2016, Pakistani instrumental quartet Jaubi marked the tenth anniversary of J Dilla’s death by releasing an Indian classical take on the Detroit rapper-producer’s “Time: The Donut of the Heart.” Zohaib Hassan Khan’s sarangi reimagines the original’s jaunty melody (itself sampled from a Jackson 5 track) as a wistful, almost plaintive refrain, backed by minimal acoustic guitar chords. The star of the show is tabla player Kashif Ali Dhani, who treats Dilla’s dynamic, behind-the-beat rhythm as a taal—a percussive framework within which to improvise. In a thrilling display of virtuosity, he traces and re-traces increasingly complex rhythmic patterns on the tabla, building up to a metronomic tattoo that somehow still swings with the original’s fluid grace.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Pitchfork

time machine

Early last year, Fousheé went viral on TikTok by sheer coincidence. In 2019, the New Jersey singer-songwriter—who’d been playing gigs in New York for years and had a short-lived stint on The Voice—recorded a fluttering vocal for a royalty-free sample pack that became the backdrop of Flatbush rapper Sleepy Hallow’s inescapable “Deep End Freestyle.” Fousheé didn’t know about the song until it had begun to rack up millions of views. She took to TikTok to identify herself and rally users’ support to secure a feature credit, granting her exposure to a massive new audience, followed by a record deal with RCA. Now Fousheé is taking advantage of the moment on her own terms with time machine, a debut album that flits effortlessly between guitar-based soul, alt-pop, and R&B. Despite some tepid moments, Fousheé’s skillful vocal delivery and coolly collected personality shine through.
MusicantiMUSIC

Pink Floyd Share Video Of 1970 Performance Of Classic Song

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1970 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun." The band were filmed in concert at the Kralingen Music Festival in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on June 28, 1970. Originally recorded during Pink Floyd's transition from the...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Sleater-Kinney’s New Song “Method”

Sleater-Kinney have shared a new song, “Method,” with a lyric video from Lance Bangs. Described by the band as a “scrappy plea for tenderness, and making room for vulnerability in times that require toughness and armor.,” it is the latest release from Path of Wellness, following “Worry With You” and “High in the Grass.” Check it out below. They’ve also announced a variety show hosted by Charles Hewett, featuring songs and in-depth interviews. That will air tomorrow, June 10, on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.
MusicPopMatters

Joe Pug’s ‘The Diving Sun:’ A Sublime Dive Into the Deep End

In the middle of Joe Pug‘s rich new album, The Diving Sun, I found myself completely lost in the rapturous anthem “Deep End”. The song, a desperate, romantic call to commitment, is a microcosm of everything special about Joe Pug’s music, which champions the art of emergence. If there is a central theme in Pug’s body of work, it is never too late to re-invent oneself if one is willing to commit nose to the grindstone. Against whatever odds, a new life is possible. Pug’s biography exemplifies this ethos, with the singer famously leaving college just before graduation and inventing his musical life as he went. It is the stuff of troubadour legend, and his metamorphosis continues with The Diving Sun.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn Interview: Alessandro Cortini On His New Album Scuro Chiaro, Being Inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame and His Custom Synth

Italian musician Alessandro Cortini has made a name for himself as a longtime performer for Nine Inch Nails, his alternative electric project SONOIO, and through his solo work as an innovative synth artist. Cortini’s latest album SCURO CHIARO, set to be released on June 11, is a dark, atmospheric record in which Cortini continues to push the boundaries of sound. mxdwn spoke to Cortini about designing his own synth, his recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the creation of this latest album.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Jeff and Spencer Tweedy Cover Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s “Like I Used To”

On a new episode of their long-running livestream series The Tweedy Show, Wilco leader Jeff Tweedy and his drumming son Spencer performed a cover of Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s remarkable new song “Like I Used To.” After the performance, Jeff commented, “That’s the best I can do with not knowing the lyrics perfectly yet.” Watch it go down below, starting around the 2:34 mark.