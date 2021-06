Lester ‘Pete” Christy, 66, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 10:52 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Pete was a retired plumber and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed drawing, fishing, working with his hands and helping people in need. Pete was a very faithful person and loved his God with all his heart and his favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 40:31.