WWYDW: How do you REALLY feel about Jim Benning returning for year eight?

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we discuss another coach who might be making his way to Cowtown; there is talk that Rick Tocchet will join the team as an assistant. Meanwhile, Geoff Ward has found a new job with the Anaheim Ducks as an assistant coach to Dallas Eakins. He isn’t the only former Flame to find a new job. Defenceman Nikita Nesterov inked a one-year deal in the KHL last week. Last but not least, prospect Jakob Pelletier was named a finalist for the Michel-Briere Trophy, given to the QMJHL’s regular-season MVP.