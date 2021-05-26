WWYDW: How do you REALLY feel about Jim Benning returning for year eight?
Welcome back to WWYDW, the only hockey column on the internet to not get swept by the Winnipeg Jets in embarrassing fashion. And yeah, that's perhaps a needlessly schadenfreudian opener, but it's been a tough couple of weeks in Canuck-land. As the opening salvos of an offseason that promised great change were fired, the fanbase learned from owner Francesco Aquilini that no one would, in fact, be fired — and that had people in their feelings, to say the least.