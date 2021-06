Hey Miz is on TV. John Morrison has garlic and a drip stick. Okay. I'm not a big fan of Charlottte getting a title shot, losing a match, then just getting a title match. Sometimes I wonder if the people who are booking Rhea Ripley on Raw watched how she got over so well on NXT. Because it wasn't "I know you are but what am I? lines." Nikki Cross comes out and Charlotte isn't taking her seriously. Rhea Ripley says she respects her. Nikki challenges Charlotte to a two minute match, Charlotte takes it. Nikki Cross runs away a bunch. Holy shit guys one of the best women's tag team champions ever lasted two whole minutes with Charlotte can you believe it?