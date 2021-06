After calling a relationship quits, you might still find yourself creeping on your ex's social media. Even if you're confident in the decision to break up, looking at an ex's page is so unbelievably tempting — we've all been there. But depending on how things ended and what's going on in their life, an ex might make the decision to block you. Feeling upset if your ex blocks you on social media is understandable, and you def won’t be the first person who’s ever realized, “OMG. My ex blocked me.” However, it's also important to realize it may have been necessary from their perspective.