Brief: EU drops plans to restrict marketing of plant-based dairy alternatives

The EU has rejected a proposed law which would have severely restricted the ways in which plant-based dairy analogs can be sold and marketed throughout the bloc. Amendment 171 would have banned any “direct or indirect use” or “evocation” of terminology associated with dairy products when marketing plant-based alternatives. Opponents of the proposal argued that it could have stopped alt-dairy brands from selling their products in cartons, displaying allergen or environmental information on packaging, or even showing images of the product itself.