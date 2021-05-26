Cancel
Brief: EU drops plans to restrict marketing of plant-based dairy alternatives

By Jack Ellis
agfundernews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EU has rejected a proposed law which would have severely restricted the ways in which plant-based dairy analogs can be sold and marketed throughout the bloc. Amendment 171 would have banned any “direct or indirect use” or “evocation” of terminology associated with dairy products when marketing plant-based alternatives. Opponents of the proposal argued that it could have stopped alt-dairy brands from selling their products in cartons, displaying allergen or environmental information on packaging, or even showing images of the product itself.

agfundernews.com
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EU energy ministers debate gas project funding

Energy ministers are meeting to decide whether gas infrastructure developments can still be classified as EU projects of common interest. EU energy ministers are gathering in Luxembourg today to discuss whether or not funding support for gas infrastructure projects should be continued. The European Commission has proposed changes to the...
Industryeureporter.co

Sustainable fisheries: Commission takes stock of progress in the EU and launches consultation on fishing opportunities for 2022

The Commission has adopted the Communication 'Towards more sustainable fishing in the EU: state of play and orientations for 2022'. In line with the European Green Deal objectives, EU fisheries are moving towards more sustainable, supporting the transition towards a healthy and environmentally friendly EU food system and underpinning sustainable sources of revenue for EU fishers, the communication shows. The sector's socio-economic performance remains good, despite the coronavirus crisis, also due to the swift support of the Commission.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
POTUSThe Guardian

UK steel industry fury as government looks to drop EU import restrictions

A government body has recommended the removal of limits inherited from the EU on about half of the UK’s steel imports, in a move that provoked fury from British producers. The Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) said on Friday that it would revoke the limits on nine categories of steel product, including some bars and wires, meaning imports will no longer face steep tariffs after quotas are filled. It extended limits for three years on another 10 products, including some steel for railways, gas pipes and large sheets.
Agriculturethebeet.com

Cargill CEO Predicts Plant-Based Protein Will Cut Into the Meat Market

It's no secret that the plant-based meat alternative market is surging as more companies put to market vegan products to meet the growing demand for plant-based foods. Companies globally have shifted to meet the demand for plant-based protein in particular. David MacLennan, CEO of the food giant predicts that plant-based protein will significantly cut into the meat protein industry, noting that he and his company are aware of the changing consumer behavior.
Agriculturefoodonline.com

Organic Garage's Future Of Cheese Makes Advancements Towards Development Of Proprietary Plant-Based Dairy-Comparable Proteins

Toronto - (BUSINESS WIRE) - Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG; FRA: 9CW1; OTCQX: OGGFF), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its newly acquired plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (“Future of Cheese” or the “Company”), is in the process of scaling up its research & development operations to accelerate scientific advancements in its plant-based, dairy-comparable proteins.
HealthMetro International

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating...
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU lawmakers seek ban on caged farming, foie gras force-feeding

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Parliament on Thursday called for the European Union to end caged farming of animals and ban force-feeding of ducks and geese to produce foie gras. The EU assembly approved a report asking the European Commission to propose legislation to phase out the use of cages...
Agricultureagri-pulse.com

US dairy fears grow as new EU import restrictions loom

The U.S. and European Union are working to smooth out trade differences when it comes to aviation and steel, but the U.S. dairy sector says a proposed European overhaul to the health certificates it requires for imports is a major threat to American exports. The U.S. ships about $100 million...
Industrykfgo.com

EU should promote moratorium on deep-sea mining, lawmakers say

(Reuters) – The European Union should promote a moratorium on deep seabed mining until its effects on the environment are better understood and can be managed, the European Parliament said on Wednesday, adding to calls for a pause on the nascent industry. A global shift from fossil fuels to electrify...
Europetrust.org

EU needs legally binding targets to protect nature, lawmakers say

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Union needs legally binding measures to protect nature and biodiversity, the European Parliament said on Wednesday, warning that previous voluntary plans have failed to deliver. The EU's executive Commission last year published a plan to protect biodiversity, and has set out goals to...
Agriculturenosh.com

Green Circle Capital Announces Plant-Based Dairy Transaction

“We are thrilled for our friends at Bute Island. The owners—like our own team at Green Circle—are very mission-driven, and were concerned about choosing a partner that could provide the resources needed for them to jointly build the leading dairy alternative platform in the world,” said Stu Strumwasser, Managing Director, Green Circle. “We see it as a great outcome for all.”
New York City, NYSuffolk News-Herald

Choose alternative dairy products

June is National Dairy Month. Time to review the financial, ethical and nutritional burden created by the dairy industry. This week, NPR reported that New York dairy farmers, who are blaming slumping sales on the pandemic, are expecting more subsidies. As a resident of New York, where dairy is the number one agricultural export, I find this particularly distasteful.
IndustryHerald Times

Letter: Consider plant-based alternatives on grill

With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill. Yes, that. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.