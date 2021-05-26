Cancel
Congress & Courts

Fatherly Is Testifying to the House About Paid Leave. Here’s Why

By Fatherly
Fatherly
Fatherly
 16 days ago
On Thursday, May 27, in a live stream that starts at 10 a.m. EST, Fatherly’s co-founder Mike Rothman is testifying for the House Ways & Means Committee on the importance of, and urgency for Congress to pass, federal family and medical leave. As a company, Fatherly was born out of...

www.fatherly.com
Fatherly

Fatherly

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
State
California State
