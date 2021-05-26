Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Derrick
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Roxane Gay's latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.” She also has long been interested in promoting other writers, whether through her Medium magazine Gay or through her Audacious Book Club.

www.thederrick.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
Related
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Bad Gays in Good Books

“There are no positive gay characters in this work.” – a reader on Bath Haus. From 1998 to 2006, NBC flooded households with accessible, fictional gays every Thursday night. Edgy queer jokes pushed boundaries. Outlandish characters led impossibly glamorous lives. Shenanigans packed with sharp observations scored huge ratings. For fans, Will & Grace pointedly clarified the world like only comedy can. For this closeted kid in small town South Carolina—where coming out can be both hard and dangerous—Will kissing men on primetime did something else: it sussed out safety and identified potential allies. A straight, high school buddy erupting in laughter at a zinger from Jack MacFarland about bottoming told me something important: this guy might be country as hell, but he’s unlikely to harm me. Despite this and Will Truman’s prominence, he wasn’t easy to connect with. We shared a sexuality, sure, but Will dressed better. Will lived in Manhattan. Will indulged in Barney’s shopping sprees and made reservations at Balthazar and kept questionable friends of immense wealth. He was everything society tolerated in a cis gay white man, and at times, he made me feel messy.
Books & Literatureeriereader.com

Book Review: The 2000s Made Me Gay

Grace Perry doesn't actually think the 2000s made her gay; but the title was a lot shorter and potentially more relatable than The 2000s Are to Blame for the Specific Kind of Gay Person I Am Today, an alternative Perry mentions in the book's introduction. A witty and intriguing debut,...
Books & LiteratureThe media Line.org

Zaina Arafat + Roxane Gay: You Exist Too Much

Tickets ($0 – $41.95) here. Join us for a virtual event on Crowdcast.io with Zaina Arafat for the paperback launch of her debut novel You Exist Too Much. Join us with Zaina Arafat as we celebrate the paperback release of her debut novel You Exist Too Much. Joining Zaina in conversation will be New York Times bestselling author Roxane Gay. This event will be held on Crowdcast.io and will be streamed on The Strand’s Facebook page.
Books & LiteratureOm Malik

Janet Malcolm on writing, journalism

I get bored easily—no less with my own ideas than with those of others. Writing for me is a process of constantly throwing out stuff that doesn’t seem interesting enough. Janet Malcolm, a writer for The New Yorker, and author of several books, passed away last week. Malcolm was known for her, how should I put it, (perhaps) well-deserved scorn for her chosen profession and those who practiced it. I came across an interview with her in The Paris Review about her approach to writing, the realities (and inanities) of journalism as a profession. Here are some great zingers and wisdom from this conversation with Katie Roiphe, the Cultural Reporting and Cricistim program director at New York University. In her own words:
PizzaVox

Reevaluating the gay bar

Unmasked and hyper-aware of the midnight crowd swelling around me, I felt my heart suddenly beating too fast. Partly, I was still getting used to breathing indoor air, to being around people at all. But being back inside one of my frequent gay haunts also felt somehow sour-sweet, like the Cuervo and soda I gripped too tight. My head seemed to float above me like a helium balloon; I imagined a smiley face scrawled across it in magic marker. I was happy, after all — wasn’t I?
Visual Artdnyuz.com

‘A Family Like Ours’: Portraits of Gay Fatherhood

‘A Family Like Ours’: Portraits of Gay Fatherhood. A new book of photography features the intimate moments of queer dads in America. When Bart Heynen showed up at a Brooklyn home of a family he hoped to photograph in 2015, his subjects weren’t quite ready. One dad was busy finishing some ironing and the other was cleaning the house, newborn son in arms.
Mental Healthhbr.org

Creating Boundaries in Our Everyday Work (with Roxane Gay)

A conversation with author Roxane Gay about work and mental health. Plus, Bob Pozen discusses productivity and mental health. When you’re struggling with mental health, the day-to-day routines of a work environment can be a lot – even for a famous author and academic, like Roxane Gay. Gay speaks with...
SocietySmithonian

Can an Object Be Gay? LGBTQ Collecting

Can an object be gay? A queer question and one that is endlessly interesting for museums. Objects are not gay any more than they can be Klingon, a Free-Soil Party member, or jealous. However, most museums have materials created by LGBTQ people and the range of historical versions of that identity, whether they know it or not. When it comes to groups that have been stigmatized and targeted for discrimination and violence, historians and curators have a predicament around how to interpret behavior and language in the past. People did not want to be known, so objects reflect that invisibility.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Nick Spencer and Substack Have Teamed Up to Launch a Comics Imprint

Substack, the newsletter platform that allows writers to charge a subscription fee for a newsletter, is getting into the comics business. According to a report by Business Insider, Substack is looking to offer comic book creators a "new revenue model" based on the book publishing world, where creators would be offered an advance, plus a percentage of subscription fees (after the first year, where Substack recoups its advance), to hire a team and make a comic which would be published digitally on Substack. Creators would retain the rights to the intellectual property they create, according to the report.
Books & LiteratureNashville Scene

William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart Is an Homage to Twain

Times are hard for the characters who populate William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart, the last in a string of posthumous novels pieced together by his friends from an attic full of scenes Gay left behind. The writing in these fragments, as always with Gay’s work, was exquisite. For J.M. White, Sonny Brewer and the other writers who figured out how the scenes fit together, the effort was worth it, a forensic labor of love they feel even now for a writer who died in 2012. William Gay, they will tell you, was one of a kind; more precisely, he was a once-in-a-generation talent who could read the works of Mark Twain, William Faulkner or Cormac McCarthy, absorb what they were trying to do, then do it himself and make it his own.
Columbus, OH614now.com

Columbus Pride Submissions: Gay Propaganda podcast

The LGBTQ+ community is strong, powerful, seen and heard here in Columbus. And 614 wanted to take the month of PRIDE and give the cover section over to our loud and proud LGBTQ+ Columbus crowd with their unedited copy, poems, art, photos, stories, and more about their experience here in the capital city. From love to heartbreak and everything in between, you get to hear directly from the people who make up this vibrant group about how they view the world and their place in it. Start flipping the pages to check out what the folks living happily and PRIDE-fully here in Central Ohio have to say. Happy PRIDE month, Columbus!
TV Seriesgeekgirlauthority.com

LOVE, VICTOR Recap: (S02E05) Gay Gay

Ahoy there! This time, Love, Victor is tackling queer identity and just a wee bit about respectability politics. Love, Victor, is a Hulu show set in Becky Albertalli‘s “Simonverse.” It follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) as he navigates family woes, coming out and first love. This series takes place in the same Atlanta suburb and high school, Creekwood High, as Albertalli’s book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and Love, Simon, the movie based on said book. Those worlds collide when Victor reaches out to Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) for gay guidance.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Pittsburgh by Frank Santoro

Reminded me that I should finish my “innovative multimedia” literature project. I just hate writing JavaScript for this and any other purpose. Heck, I’d even do it in C++ if the Web’s client-side wouldn’t be so entangled for the bells and whistles. (I haven’t looked that closely, but exporting JavaScript...
Politicsstevedalepetworld.com

Celebrating Gay Pride, And What That Means

On my Steve Dale’s Other World radio show on WGN, listen HERE to my conversation with Chicago 46th ward Alderman James Cappleman and his husband Richard Thale. We talk openly about what it’s like to be gay today and what it was like many years ago when their friends were dying of HIV AIDS. Together, they dispel myths people still may have. It’s an enlightening and in many ways a very personal conversation.
Societytorforgeblog.com

Be Gay, Do Crime: 10 SFF Books full of Chaotic Queer Criminals

Happy Pride Month! We’re celebrating by being gay and doing crime. We mean… reading books about being gay and doing crime. But because we’re Tor, and we do it all with an SFF twist!. Look. Sometimes, to solve the big crimes, you need to commit a few smaller, more fun...
Musicprunderground.com

Rapper Returns To Dedicate EP To Black Gay Philly

This month rapper and queer activist Anye Elite will be in the city of brotherly love to celebrate gay pride, Juneteenth, and to promote his latest musical release “The Adventures of Bam Bam”. Elite will be performing tracks from “Bam Bam” at Level Up Bar and Lounge, a black gay owned bar in center city Philly on Saturday June 20th 2021. Despite releasing “Adventures of Bam Bam” back in 2019, the “Yass Lawt” rapper had to wait until after the pandemic to return to the city that inspired the bold depiction of black gay life.
Entertainmentlongisland.com

Pride Trilogy I - Mark Nadler "Gay As They Say"

Pride Trilogy I - Mark Nadler "Gay As They Say" Tickets: $5 (plus $1 service fee) Did you ever listen to a song written by one of the greats and hear a phrase that made you say, “did I just hear what I think I heard?” In this fun and tuneful show, Mark Nadler explores the theory that Cole Porter, Noel Coward, Larry Hart and Billy Strayhorn meant what you think they meant when they wrote provocative, gay sounding phrases in their lyrics.
Societyalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Lecture: Mapping the Gay Guides

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:In “Mapping the Gay Guides: Understanding Queer Spaces in Pre- & Post-Stonewall America,” Dr. Eric Gonzaba will discuss his project Mapping the Gay Guides, a digital project which aims to understand the often-ignored queer geographies through an interactive web application and digital public history project. Drawing on and making accessible the Damron Guides, an early but longstanding travel guide aimed at gay men since the early 1960s, this online mapping project explores different dimensions of American gay life through time, from bars and nightlife, bookstores, cinemas, and churches. Utilizing digitized data and visualizations from the site, Mapping the Gay Guides presents a historical analysis of the changing ways that gay spaces were defined. Guests will receive an email shortly after purchase with the Zoom meeting link, Meeting ID, and password. Please check junk mail before requesting assistance from the MuseumShop email below.