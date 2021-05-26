Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

“There are no positive gay characters in this work.” – a reader on Bath Haus. From 1998 to 2006, NBC flooded households with accessible, fictional gays every Thursday night. Edgy queer jokes pushed boundaries. Outlandish characters led impossibly glamorous lives. Shenanigans packed with sharp observations scored huge ratings. For fans, Will & Grace pointedly clarified the world like only comedy can. For this closeted kid in small town South Carolina—where coming out can be both hard and dangerous—Will kissing men on primetime did something else: it sussed out safety and identified potential allies. A straight, high school buddy erupting in laughter at a zinger from Jack MacFarland about bottoming told me something important: this guy might be country as hell, but he’s unlikely to harm me. Despite this and Will Truman’s prominence, he wasn’t easy to connect with. We shared a sexuality, sure, but Will dressed better. Will lived in Manhattan. Will indulged in Barney’s shopping sprees and made reservations at Balthazar and kept questionable friends of immense wealth. He was everything society tolerated in a cis gay white man, and at times, he made me feel messy.