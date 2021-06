Earlier this week, our news director Mandy Matney published a story on a brawl that took place at Freeport Marina on Daufuskie Island over the Memorial Day weekend. Multiple people were injured and one individual was hospitalized in connection with this kerfuffle, which according to police involved upwards of thirty people and was precipitated by a dispute over a boat cleat. Deputies of the Beaufort county sheriff’s office and officers of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) responded to the incident – as did the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).