Grammys change rules for album of the year award

The nominees for the upcoming 2022 Grammys won’t be announced until perhaps November or December, but the end of the eligibility period is coming up fast. In order to be considered for trophies, songs and albums must be released between September 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, so there are only a few months left before it’s all over for the next ceremony. That means most of the music that will be nominated has already been released, and a new rule change may benefit one of the most successful and awarded singer-songwriters in recent years.