Grammys change rules for album of the year award

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Derrick
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Recording Academy has updated its rules for the album of the year Grammy, giving more producers and songwriters a better chance at winning the top award. The academy announced Wednesday that any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year will also earn a nomination — even if the music creator co-wrote one song on the 10-track project. Before the change, songwriters or producers would need to be credited with at least 33% or more playing time on the album to be eligible for nomination — a rule implemented in 2017.

www.thederrick.com
