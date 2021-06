History is usually observed in hindsight, so it’s not always obvious in the moment that it’s being made. We’re distracted by the demands of the occasion and the day-to-day. We’re focused on the now. Discrete incidents and achievements accumulate and become history, but during the process, when, for example, the games pile up and bleed into each other and there’s almost no time to reflect or reminisce because there’s another match in three days, the big picture can be impossible to contemplate.