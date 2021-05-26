Cancel
Preble County, OH

Senior news

By Register Herald
Eaton Register Herald
 16 days ago

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors. The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) will be reopening to members only on Wednesday, June 2 beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. We will be open to members through June 11 and reopen to everyone on Monday, June 14. Membership is just $10 a year. As a member, you receive our bi-monthly newsletter, special news and early announcements, discounts on trips and excursions, copying for free and free laminating services. To join, please call 937-456-4947. You do not want to miss this very special event. We are looking forward to seeing you and getting back together.

