As an upcoming bride, getting your skin walk down the aisle-approved can seem like a daunting task, however, we can all agree that good skin is a necessary asset for obtaining that bridal glow. When you get engaged, you’re essentially giving yourself a skincare deadline. That means everything from facial upkeep to body care and we are giving you a detailed list of what you’ll need and when to do it. Because when it comes to one of the most important days of your life, we want to ensure that you feel confident and glowing from ceremony to reception.