Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance is all business. The rookie quarterback is focused on the job at hand with the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next three days, that will involve a rookie minicamp, his first foray to the NFL. Over the offseason and probably for much of his rookie year, Lance will get to know head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense as best he can.