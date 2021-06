She's long stood accused of cultural appropriation, but that hasn't stopped Gwen Stefani's career. The singer entered the music scene as the lead singer of Rock group No Doubt in the 1990s and after the band reached mega-success, Stefani ventured off as a solo artist where she dominated the Pop scene. She borrowed looks and mannerisms from Hip Hop and had an entire movement with her band of Japanese "Harajuku Girls" who traveled with her from coast to coast. Stefani donned traditional Japanese attire and changed her makeup to fit the style, but not everyone was thrilled about the look.