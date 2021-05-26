Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 16 days ago

Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Target Field will host the third and final installment in a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Orioles continue to struggle having lost 15 of their last 17 games with the last 8 games in consecutive losses. The Orioles hold the worst record in the league at 17-31, 12 full games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Major League Baseball#Home Game#Rbis#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Al East Division#The Al Central Division#Chicago White Sox#Il#Minnesota Date#Predictions#Final Score Prediction#Previews#Rbis#Mlbn Mlb Odds#Hits#Runs#The League#Batting Average#Consecutive Losses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBMLB

Mistakes undo Twins' chances at series win

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second day in a row, the Twins got a late, game-changing blast to swing the game. This time, they couldn’t take advantage. For a while, it looked as if the Twins found another hero late in Sunday’s series finale against Oakland, when Andrelton Simmons clubbed a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer in the eighth inning to give Minnesota late life. But two big mistakes proved costly in Minnesota’s pursuit of needed positive momentum, capped by a Josh Donaldson error and run-scoring wild pitch in the ninth that paved the way for a 7-6 loss to the A’s at Target Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Yankees, 1:05

I think it is fairly safe to say that if you are reading these words, that means that you watch the Orioles as a matter of deeply ingrained habit. The Orioles have a game, so if nothing else is keeping you away from it, you watch. Baseball provides this daily comfort for six months of the year.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles offense erupts on bullpen game day for 10-6 win over Yankees

When the Orioles fell behind the Yankees, 4-0, before they even had a chance to come up to bat, Sunday’s game looked like a much different one than it looked by the time it ended. A couple of struggling O’s broke out in a big way to support long reliever/guy following an opener Bruce Zimmermann, giving the hometown Oriole his first hometown win. By the time all was said and done, the Orioles snapped their losing streak with a 10-6 victory.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Chased early Saturday

Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four. Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Montgomery vs. Adam Plutko

The Yankees have taken care of business this weekend in Baltimore, outscoring the Orioles 13-6 while taking the first two games of the series. We’re due for a sweep though, and today is as good a day as any to get it. Jordan Montgomery leads the charge, having lowered his...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBnumberfire.com

Orioles' Maikel Franco taking over at third base for Rio Ruiz Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Maikel Franco as their starter at third base for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Franco will take over at third base and bat sixth while Rio Ruiz takes the game off. Franco has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.2...
MLBchatsports.com

Game #42: Ball Don’t Lie! A’s overcome bad calls in 7-6 win over Twins

The Oakland A’s found themselves competing against both their opponent and the umpiring crew on Sunday, but they overcame both in a game that had no shortage of odd moments. The A’s fell behind early but came back for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series finale at Target Field. In an appropriate piece of symbolism, the winning run scored on a wild pitch.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base four times Sunday

Mancini went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The 29-year-old delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning. He's been solid in May, reaching base safely in 12 of 14 games. He's gone 16-for-55 (.291) with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Mancini is slashing .257/.321/.454 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles as the everyday No. 3 hitter.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: On track to return soon

Santander (ankle) has completed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Bowie and is expected to be activated during the Orioles' weekend series against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Santander struggled to a .196/.230/.321 slash line prior to spraining his left ankle, though that came in a small sample of...
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are aiming to avoid another sweep

Remember when John Means threw a no-hitter? That was fun! After that game, the Orioles were 15-16 with a chance to get back to .500 in their next game. They’ve gone 1-7 since that no-hitter, including a four-game losing streak at the hands of the New York teams, the Mets and Yankees. The latest setback came last night, as Jorge López turned in a clunker on the way to an 8-2 loss. Check out Stacey’s recap for some not-so-lovely totals.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hitting streak at 10 games

Mullins went 1-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The outfielder got aboard with a double and scored in the fourth inning. In the eighth, Mullins reached on a fielder's choice, stole second base and scored on a two-RBI single by Ryan Mountcastle. The 26-year-old Mullins is on a 10-game hitting streak, going 11-for-39 (.282) in that span. He's slashing .312/.374/.516 with six home runs, 12 RBI and 22 runs scored across 174 plate appearances overall. He's also gone 5-for-8 in stolen base attempts this season.
MLBdallassun.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBJanesville Gazette

N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Luke Voit singles to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Judge singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Gio Urshela grounds out to third base. Aaron Judge to second. Luke Voit out at third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Aaron Judge scores. Clint Frazier homers to left field. Miguel Andujar flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Yankees at Orioles – Sunday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The New York Yankees go for the sweep on Sunday when they close out their weekend series with the Baltimore Orioles. No Giancarlo Stanton? No problem! The New York Yankees still managed to take the first two games of their series with the Baltimore Orioles on the back of Aaron Judge. The big outfielder hit another home run in Saturday’s 8-2 victory behind another strong Domingo German outing.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees fail to get the sweep of the O’s in a slugfest

This afternoon the New York Yankees met up with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in the finale of a 3 games set, with the Yankees looking for the sweep. DJ LeMahieu led off against Adam Plutko and walked. Luke Voit followed with a single moving DJ to second base. Aaron Judge singled to load the bases with no outs, the first-inning duplicate from last night. Gio Urshela hit into a double play, but DJ scored. Gary Sanchez homered to far left, pushing in two more runs. Clint Frazer followed with back to a back homer of his own. Miguel Andujar hit a long to the center-field warning track for the final out of the inning. New York Yankees 4 Orioles 0.
Venango County, PADerrick

Orioles win 8-7 thriller with Ikes

Rocky Grove weathered a last-ditch comeback by Eisenhower and escaped with an 8-7 victory in a Region 3 baseball showdown on Saturday. Coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles jumped out to a 3-1 edge after one inning of play before Eisenhower tied it with two runs in the third. Rocky Grove regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a lone run, but the Knights went up 5-4 with two in the top of the fifth. The Orioles fired right back with three in the bottom half and another run in the sixth to make it 8-5. Eisenhower plated two in their final at-bat but couldn't make the comeback.
MLBPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Want to Take Batting Practice With the Minnesota Twins?

Lace up your shoes, grab your bat and glove and get yourself up to Target Field because here's your chance to take batting practice with the Minnesota Twins!. If you've ever dreamed of putting on that familiar red, white and blue Twins uniform and standing into the batter's box at to take a few swings at Target Field, here's your opportunity to take batting practice with the Twins-- and it's all for a good cause, too.