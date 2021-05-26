Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Target Field will host the third and final installment in a three-game series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Orioles continue to struggle having lost 15 of their last 17 games with the last 8 games in consecutive losses. The Orioles hold the worst record in the league at 17-31, 12 full games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.www.tonyspicks.com