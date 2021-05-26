Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

This afternoon the New York Yankees met up with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in the finale of a 3 games set, with the Yankees looking for the sweep. DJ LeMahieu led off against Adam Plutko and walked. Luke Voit followed with a single moving DJ to second base. Aaron Judge singled to load the bases with no outs, the first-inning duplicate from last night. Gio Urshela hit into a double play, but DJ scored. Gary Sanchez homered to far left, pushing in two more runs. Clint Frazer followed with back to a back homer of his own. Miguel Andujar hit a long to the center-field warning track for the final out of the inning. New York Yankees 4 Orioles 0.