Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

EU pushes for stronger disinformation rules

By Rebecca Klar
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaDzb_0aC0TPee00
© istock

The European Commission is pushing for stronger rules around online disinformation, according to guidance released Wednesday.

The guidance calls for reinforcing the European Union’s Code of Practice on Disinformation with stronger commitments from the tech companies that have signed onto the code that was launched in 2018.

The guidance notably urges the code to be updated to call for tech companies to demonetize content with disinformation.

“Threats posed by disinformation online are fast evolving and we need to step up our collective action to empower citizens and protect the democratic information space,” Věra Jourová, vice president for values and transparency, said in a statement.

“A new stronger Code is necessary as we need online platforms and other players to address the systemic risks of their services and algorithmic amplification, stop policing themselves alone and stop allowing to make money on disinformation, while fully preserving the freedom of speech.”

Other updates the guidance calls for includes urging the companies to provide users with accessible tools to flag disinformation, and to increase their coverage of fact-checking and provide more data access to researchers.

Additionally, the guidance calls for the companies to develop a Transparency Centre where they will note the policies they adopt to implement the commitments in the code, how they have been enforced, and relevant data and metrics.

U.S.-based companies such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter are among platforms that have signed onto the code of practice so far, according to The Associated Press.

Spokespeople for Google, Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The commission will call upon signatories of the code to convene and strengthen the code inline with the guidance.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Freedom Of Speech#Eu Data#European Rules#Democratic Policies#Collective Action#The European Commission#The European Union#Demonetize#The Associated Press#Online Disinformation#Disinformation Online#Flag Disinformation#Stronger Rules#Stronger Commitments#Transparency Centre#Algorithmic Amplification#Data Access#Signatories#Accessible Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
EconomySilicon Republic

Debates heat up around the EU’s strict new tech rules

Lawmakers and tech firms are clashing over the parameters of the Digital Markets Act and what strict new rules will be imposed. As the EU hammers out the details of its Digital Markets Act, questions abound on how broad or targeted its scope should be. The Digital Markets Act seeks...
EconomyBrookings Institution

As the EU debates rules for its economy, a more ambitious political vision is inevitable

A year ago, the European Union arrived at a Hamiltonian moment. The sense of human solidarity in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and the deaths it was causing pushed European leaders to make unprecedented choices. The heart attack suffered by the economy justified a surge of concrete and mutual support. To manifest it, fiscal rules constraining member states’ social expenditures were suspended and a sizable and shared EU financial facility was established through the issuance of common debt. Europeans seemed ready to follow in the footsteps of the agreement engineered in 1790 by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton that transformed the United States into a true federation with a stronger central government.
TravelNBC Connecticut

EU Travel Rules Are ‘Incredibly Over-Politicized', Wizz Air CEO Says

There are concerns that constant changes to quarantine policies and the need to take Covid tests before and after the holiday might put some travelers off. Váradi said that restrictions on U.K. travelers was an example of how travel rules had become politicized, noting that "if you look at the U.K. for example the country is very well vaccinated, better than the European so you guys should travel freely within the European Union."
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The EU Is Finally Ready to Tap Markets in a $900 Billion Stimulus Push

LONDON — The European Union is finally ready to raise much-needed funds from public markets and boost the economies of its 27 members after the severe shock from the coronavirus crisis. The bloc took an unprecedented decision in July to jointly raise capital to fund the economic recovery — a...
Economy101 WIXX

EU Commission clarifies revamped copyright rules amid criticism

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Friday sought to clarify the scope and liability of revised copyright rules adopted last year in an effort to defuse criticism from France, Poland, EU broadcasters and internet activists. The revamped copyright directive, the first overhaul in two decades, aimed to provide fair...
WorldTechCrunch

Tech giants still aren’t coming clean about COVID-19 disinformation, says EU

“The continuation of the monitoring programme is necessary as the vaccination campaigns throughout the EU is proceeding with a steady and increasing pace, and the upcoming months will be decisive to reach a high level of vaccination in Member States. It is key that in this important period vaccine hesitancy is not fuelled by harmful disinformation,” the Commission writes today.
PoliticsBloomberg

Germany Failed to Cut Dangerous City Pollution, EU Top Court Rules

Germany was handed a stinging rebuke from the European Union’s top court for consistently failing to clean up dirty air in its cities from Berlin to Cologne, endangering public health. “Between 2010 and 2016, Germany systematically and persistently exceeded the limit values for nitrogen dioxide,” the EU Court of Justice...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

EU to step up digital push with digital identity wallet

The European Commission will on Thursday announce plans for a digital identity wallet to allow Europeans to access public and private services, prompted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic which has seen a massive surge in online services. The move also seeks to counter the growing popularity of digital wallets...
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

EU justice court says Germany violated pollution rules for years

June 3 (UPI) -- The European Union's Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Germany "systematically and persistently" violated pollution limits for years and shrugged off obligations to take protective environmental measures. The court ruled that the violations included allowing excessive nitrogen dioxide and occurred across Germany in cities like Berlin,...
Travelglobalrealnews.com

The European Parliament approves the EU Digital Govt Certificate

The European Parliament, at its full meeting in Strasbourg on Wednesday, formally approved the EU’s Digital Govt Certificate, which aims to facilitate travel within the EU and revitalize the tourism sector. CThe certificate will be issued free of charge by the national authorities: it will be available in digital or...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Top EU court to rule in German nitrogen dioxide pollution case

The EU's top court is to give its verdict on Thursday in a case brought against Germany over poor air quality in 26 zones, including major cities like Berlin, Munich and Hamburg. Since 2010, the most populous EU state "has systematically and continuously exceeded the annual and hourly nitrogen dioxide...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Germany consistenly breached NO2 pollution limits, top EU court rules

Germany "systematically and persistently" violated the maximum airborne nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels permitted under EU law between 2010 and 2016, the European Court of justice has ruled, according to a press release. Authorities also failed in their duties to keep excesses as short-lived as possible in the 26 zones concerned,...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

An update on our support for new EU rules

Earlier this month we launched The Great Rebalance of European Travel, a series of commitments to work with communities in Europe to help rebalance tourism following the pandemic. Key priorities for this work include supporting the regulation of short-term rentals and collaborating with governments to redistribute tourism and help prevent the return of overtourism, where too much tourism is concentrated in too few places.
Travelftnnews.com

Implementation of Harmonized EU Travel Rules Needed

Ahead of the EU Ambassadors’ meeting on 11 June, the European travel and tourism industry associations call on Member States to approve the Commission’s proposal to start lifting travel restrictions in the EU in a co-ordinated way.1. After months of lockdowns and a patchwork of measures across the continent, this...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

EU launches proceedings over top German court's ECB ruling

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday launched proceedings against Germany over a ruling by the top German court last year on a European Central Bank bond-buying program that broke with a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Agriculturethepigsite.com

EU sow prices grow stronger

Reports from AMI suggest the amount of pork in store in Germany is high compared to last year, but it is hoped that summer demand will start to work through this. As such, any demand-side weakness could undermine further price increases in clean pigs and therefore sows. For now however, prices are being driven by shorter numbers of clean pigs.
Economykfgo.com

EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU’s top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules. The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.
Europetrust.org

EU needs legally binding targets to protect nature, lawmakers say

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Union needs legally binding measures to protect nature and biodiversity, the European Parliament said on Wednesday, warning that previous voluntary plans have failed to deliver. The EU's executive Commission last year published a plan to protect biodiversity, and has set out goals to...