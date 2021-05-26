EU pushes for stronger disinformation rules

© istock

The European Commission is pushing for stronger rules around online disinformation, according to guidance released Wednesday.

The guidance calls for reinforcing the European Union’s Code of Practice on Disinformation with stronger commitments from the tech companies that have signed onto the code that was launched in 2018.

The guidance notably urges the code to be updated to call for tech companies to demonetize content with disinformation.

“Threats posed by disinformation online are fast evolving and we need to step up our collective action to empower citizens and protect the democratic information space,” Věra Jourová, vice president for values and transparency, said in a statement.

“A new stronger Code is necessary as we need online platforms and other players to address the systemic risks of their services and algorithmic amplification, stop policing themselves alone and stop allowing to make money on disinformation, while fully preserving the freedom of speech.”

Other updates the guidance calls for includes urging the companies to provide users with accessible tools to flag disinformation, and to increase their coverage of fact-checking and provide more data access to researchers.

Additionally, the guidance calls for the companies to develop a Transparency Centre where they will note the policies they adopt to implement the commitments in the code, how they have been enforced, and relevant data and metrics.

U.S.-based companies such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter are among platforms that have signed onto the code of practice so far, according to The Associated Press.

Spokespeople for Google, Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The commission will call upon signatories of the code to convene and strengthen the code inline with the guidance.