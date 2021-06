The TigerNet wolves are howling about the NCAA Baseball host schools but if reasonable people look at the polls and records, it is doubtful that an ACC team deserved to be a host. Unless things have changed, money plays an important factor and maybe the ACC was outbid. Maybe Duke bid, maybe they didn't, maybe Notre Dame and Florida State bid and maybe they did not. The fact is the ACC teams fall far short of the SEC and Big 12 this year.