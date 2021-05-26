Cancel
Texas State

PICS: 62 yr-old Brazoria County woman added to Texas most wanted fugitives list

By Tyler Gibson
cw39.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) – A woman who has been on the run for more than 10 years is being added to the to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 62-year-old Margaret Lorrain Smith has been wanted since 2009 for fleeing during capital murder case. She was indicted for hiring a man to kill her husband, George Smith on August 6, 2007. According to investigators, Smith lured him to Surfside Beach late at night and left him sitting in the sand as the man she hired beat George to death with a metal object. The man she hired was also indicted for capital murder in September 2007 but while her co-defendant was convicted, she fled the Brazoria County area while on bond.

