Hudson Valley is an up-and-coming area and the best thing to do during this summer is support local eateries that put out so much within their communities. Whether you are looking for a quick bite, cheesecake for dessert, a nice, healthy smoothie, or a beautiful dining experience with your family, you should keep in mind who you can support during the process. There is a wide range of people living in the Hudson Valley, especially in these counties, and it is time we get to know our neighbors.