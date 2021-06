Be careful on the roads. Not everyone you encounter may be traveling in the relative safety of a motorized vehicle. Police are saying that a truck crashed into an Amish buggy Sunday afternoon, killing one and injuring two others. Syracuse.com says the accident happened on Route 41 in Richland, NY, when a pickup truck hit the back of the buggy traveling southbound. A New York State trooper says that the narrow section of road, and the shadows cast upon the pavement by a layer of trees may have made it hard for the motorist to see the buggy before it was too late.