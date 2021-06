The compassion of Christ is revealed as the Lord heals a leper who asks for help. May we approach Jesus with the same trust whenever we encounter a time of need. A Catholic priest since 1997, Fr. Andrew Ricci is currently the rector of the Cathedral of Christ the King in Superior, WI. His website "Three Great Things" can be found at studyprayserve.com and his podcasts can be found under "Catholic Inspiration" in the iTunes store. View all posts by Fr. Andrew Ricci.