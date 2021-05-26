Cancel
Cars

Memorial Day Car Shoppers Will Find Fewer Selections: Report

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar shoppers looking for a new set of wheels over the Memorial Day weekend will discover the existing supply is lagging behind consumer demand, according to new research from Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS). What's For Sale? Nearly 40% of shoppers are having problems finding the car they want. Inventory levels...

