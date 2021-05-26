Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Workers return to weirder offices with moveable walls and touchless elevators

By TODD GILLESPIE AND JACK SIDDERS
Miami Herald
 28 days ago

Masked, desk-bound and unable to recognize their colleagues in an elevator, people are starting to return to offices in cities around the world where the pandemic is receding. Many will find their offices transformed, too. In the challenge to make offices both COVID-19-safe and attractive places to work, firms have...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Cbre Group Inc#Home Office#Mckinsey Co#Covid 19 Safe#Knight Frank Llp#Arcadis Nv#Building Intelligence#Lloyd#Covid#Mckinsey Co#Broker Cbre Group Inc#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Deloitte Llp#Arht Media Inc#White Collar Factory#Wework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Real Estatewealthmanagement.com

Brookfield, Tishman Bet Billions on Workers Returning to Office

(Bloomberg)—The pandemic has created a once-in-a-generation buying opportunity for investors willing to bet on the long-term prospects of workers returning to the hearts of global cities. That’s the view of real estate titans including Tishman Speyer Properties President Rob Speyer and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt,...
Economybbg.life

PlaceTech | Can property rise to the accessibility challenge?

Five years ago, James Campbell was hit by a van, breaking his back and paralysing his left leg. That moment fundamentally changed his perspective of the places around him – offices, public spaces, the London Underground. Now a wheelchair user, he saw a world that often didn’t feel like it considered his needs.
Economyirei.com

Harworth Group plans 1.1msf commercial development in Greater Manchester, England

Harworth Group plc, a regenerator of land and property for development and investment, has secured planning approval for the development of up to 1.1 million square feet of logistics and manufacturing space at its site in Wingates, Metropolitan Borough of Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, with the potential to create up to 1,500 new jobs.
Economystirworld.com

Culture, Commerce and Community in the London's Square Mile

In April, the City of London Corporation, the self-governing body in charge of London’s financial district, launched The Square Mile: Future City. This five-year plan is intended to create “the world’s most inclusive, innovative and sustainable business ecosystem,” and is positioned as a proactive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, as it says, has “changed life as we know it”. Although unmentioned, it is clearly also a reaction to the uncertainties of Brexit, which threaten to erode the City’s commanding position among global financial centres. The plan is addressed to a wide range of stakeholders, including businesses, workers, residents, visitors and developers. And, if short on specifics, its priorities are encouraging: sustainability, accessibility, public space, diversity, transport, digital infrastructure, start-ups, flexible workspaces and so on.
Home & Gardenatoallinks.com

5 Things to Consider to Double Your Office for Rent in Dubai Profit

With the advent of co-working spaces, serviced office space, shared offices, and virtual office concepts, the demand for the swankiest traditional offices is fast becoming insignificant. Today, companies seek working areas that emphasize employee comfort, modernized design, business, and future expansion advantages. Here, in this blog, we will discuss few...
TechnologyUnion Leader

Office workers don't want to return and Microsoft has software for that

Employees are resisting calls to return to the office, but Microsoft wants companies to know it has an answer for smoothing things out while some workers remain remote. The software maker on Thursday showed off design changes to its Teams teleconference and collaboration software meant to ensure remote workers are just as involved in meetings as those seated in company conference rooms.
BusinessBBC

Goldman Sachs delays return to office for workers

Goldman Sachs has delayed plans to bring all UK staff back into the office after the government extended coronavirus restrictions to July 19. The bank had told staff to be ready to return to the workplace in June, but confirmed the change in a note to workers late on Tuesday.
New York City, NYPosted by
Ladders

Is this the end of remote work for Wall Street workers?

Remote work for Wall Street’s big banks may soon be a thing of history. Morgan Stanley said it would adjust employees pay if they didn’t return to NYC offices. American Express, CitiGroup adopt a “hybrid” model. Wall Street workers are expected back in the office by September — whether they...
Businessdnyuz.com

Remote work unwind: Goldman spearheads Wall St return to office

It’s a short stroll from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s global headquarters to Citigroup Inc.’s, but when it comes to reopening after the pandemic, the two Manhattan towers might as well be thousands of miles apart. Starting this morning, Goldman Sachs is requiring almost all employees at its perch over the...
New York City, NYAmerican Banker

Wall Street’s return-to-office divide laid bare by Goldman, Citi

It’s a short stroll from Goldman Sachs Group’s global headquarters to Citigroup’s, but when it comes to reopening after the pandemic, the two Manhattan towers might as well be thousands of miles apart. Starting this morning, Goldman Sachs is requiring almost all employees at its perch over the Hudson River...
RetailTelegraph

Workers may just quit if forced to return to the office

After the Easter break, when retail and public buildings reopened, my team and I decided to return to the office. We opted to work a core Monday to Wednesday in the office, used just half our space to ensure social distancing, installed screens and organised lateral flow tests. Other organisations are now in the throes of returning to the office or contemplating doing so. So what have I learned from my experience and the considerable data we have gathered at WorkL on how the near future may look?
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Ireland to allow some workers to return to offices in August

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said some Irish workers might return to working in their offices by the end of August. Martin noted that the return to offices will be the result of the large numbers of the Irish population expected to be vaccinated by August. Martin noted that social distancing...
Economysquarespace.com

From a Founder: Launching and Scaling a Sustainable Construction Business

Brothers Jamie and Daniel Pobjoy built successful careers in construction before they made the conscious choice to pivot their work and focus on a more sustainable approach to home-building. The end result of this shift is MillBuilt, their modular home-building company based in Victoria, Australia. Leveraging over fifteen years of...
Visual Artglobalconstructionreview.com

Rogers Stirk Harbour to design 220m-tall Shenzhen tower with rooftop lantern

London architect Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) is working with French-Chinese firm Aube Conception on the design of the 220m-tall Qianhai Financial Holdings Tower in Shenzhen, southeastern China. Located on Qianhai Bay, the high-rise will be clad in bronze and contain triple-height sky lobbies, a central atrium and skyline...
Constructionconstructiondive.com

10 COVID-19 logistics lessons for construction firms

Stefano Braganti is executive vice president of New York City-based HAP Construction. Opinions are the author's own. Perhaps no other major city in America felt the brunt of COVID-19 faster, or harder than New York City. That was true not only for our hospitals and healthcare workers, but for the men and women who were on the front lines of our construction sites, too.
Businesshealthcareittoday.com

Enseo Secures Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital

Majority interest acquisition to fuel rapid growth acceleration, optimize product GTM timeline, and support strategic M&A activity. Enseo, the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets, has secured a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.
Career Development & Advicephillytrib.com

Young workers fear they must return to offices to save their careers

Managers hoping to lure employees into offices may find their youngest and newest staff are their strongest allies. Young white-collar staff feel caught between a rock and a hard place — they value quality of life over old-fashioned 9-to-5 commuting, but are even more worried about seeing their careers stall unless they head back into an office. That’s encouraging many to be among the first to return to their desks.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Community BIDs Work Hard To Attract Returning Office Workers

Throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers citywide set up makeshift offices and worked off coffee tables in their living rooms as work-from-home became the accepted model. But workers for the city’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), neighborhood associations, and other related civic organizations remained on the streets, fulfilling vital...
BusinessNewry Democrat

Newry firm to create 50 jobs with £4.5M investment

NEWRY based modular bathroom pods manufacturer Connex Offsite Limited is creating 50 jobs in Newry in a £4.6million investment to help it grow its business in international markets. Established in 2017, Connex Offsite specialises in the design, offsite fabrication and supply of steel framed bathroom pods for the GB and...