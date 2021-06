Most folks rightly understand that VPNs are meant to protect their data flow. Where they often lose the thread is understanding from where to where their data is protected. As we've discussed, a VPN sets up an encrypted tunnel between two machines and protects data transmission between those two points. Most people today are familiar with VPN services. We've profiled many of them to help you choose which you might want to use. But what most people don't realize is that VPN services don't protect your data all the way to and from the site you're accessing. Take a look at this chart: