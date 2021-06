One hiker from out of town had to be rescued more than once over the weekend at Kaaterskill Falls due to the extreme heat. We have been going through a heatwave over the past four or five days here in the Hudson Valley, and it's been very sticky, to say the least. Personally, I love hiking and exploring the beautiful areas we have here, but when it's this hot out that's the last thing on my mind. I understand getting out and enjoying nature, but if you plan on going out during a heatwave, you better be prepared.