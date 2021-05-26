Matt James Reveals 'Ultimatum' From Rachael Kirkconnell Before Reuniting
It's officially on again for former Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell. ICYMI, the reunited couple first connected on Matt's historic season of the reality dating show. While their season was airing, however, it was revealed on social media that Kirkconnell had attended an Antebellum south-themed frat party in 2018. She was accused of liking and sharing racist posts on social media, as well. Rachael apologized for her past behaviors on Instagram. Ultimately, though, Matt decided to call it quits with his final rose recipient.