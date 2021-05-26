Matt James Reveals 'Ultimatum' From Rachael Kirkconnell Before Reuniting

Marie Osmond wowed in a stylish outfit that included skinny jeans in a new Instagram photo that showed her smiling while standing in front of a fence after losing 50 lbs. Marie Osmond, 61, looks half her age in her brand new social media pic! The former talk show host shared an Instagram post from Nutrisystem that showed off her 50 lb weight loss while wearing a fashionable casual outfit that included an orange fitted top under a camouflaged button-down shirt, skinny jeans, and white sneakers. She had her long wavy hair down in the snapshot, which was posted on June 8, as she smiled and stood outside in front of bushes and a white fence.