The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to end the season on a high note as they play host to the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks in the final game of the 2020-21 campaign. The Timberwolves have lost two straight games after winning two in a row prior to the current mini-skid. Overall, the Wolves are still 6-5 in their last 11 games and would love to end the season feeling good about their performance during the final 30 days or so of the season.