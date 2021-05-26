Cancel
Cancer

Researchers develop new tools to battle cancer, advance genomics research

By University of Virginia
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Virginia School of Medicine scientists have developed important new resources that will aid the battle against cancer and advance cutting-edge genomics research. UVA's Chongzhi Zang, Ph.D., and his colleagues and students have developed a new computational method to map the folding patterns of our chromosomes in three dimensions from experimental data. This is important because the configuration of genetic material inside our chromosomes actually affects how our genes work. In cancer, that configuration can go wrong, so scientists want to understand the genome architecture of both healthy cells and cancerous ones. This will help them develop better ways to treat and prevent cancer, in addition to advancing many other areas of medical research.

medicalxpress.com
