Seattle, WA

Seattle Interactive Dance Workshops

Tree Langdon
Tree Langdon
 3 days ago

Free online Festival events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdvxN_0aC0Rnom00
Contra danceby Åsa Lundqvist from Pixabay

There’s a fantastic Festival in Seattle on Memorial Day weekend, May 28–31, 2021, online, on Facebook, and on Twitch!

It's Seattle's annual Northwest Folklife Festival. It’s their 50th anniversary and they’re going all out, with dance lessons, clogging workshops, folk art, and many more activities for the family to enjoy.

There’s something for everyone at this festival, which is being held virtually this year.

The jam-packed schedule is organized in four program channels. 

50 Years of Folklife, Roadhouse, Folklife Premieres, and the Gathering Room will stream performances and activities daily. 

The Roadhouse channel is where the dance action is.

Live participatory events and interactive dance workshops hosted by Andrew Milton and Chris Wright are available all weekend.

For exact times and artist activities, go to the website.

The Roadhouse Events

Saturday

Zydeco Shazam with Sean Donovan. 
Learn Zydeco dance fundamentals with some fun and challenging footwork to boot. The irrepressibly funky polyrhythms which signify this Louisiana music will have you on your feet and shouting for joy, like magic! No partner necessary.

Grupo Folklorico Nuestras Raices is a young group that was formed 5 years ago, made up of young people who want to enhance their traditions, customs, and roots. Their goal is to spread and disseminate their customs and proudly represent their country, honor their ancestors and continue transmitting their beautiful culture.

Eric “Two Scoops” Moore has been playing piano since age 5. He spent years touring & recording with old Chicago Blues artists, playing clubs and festivals all over the world. He’s an 8-time BB Award Winner. This one is not to be missed.

Hjarta Herring began with a simple request about 6 years ago when the Nordic Heritage Museum, now the Nordic Museum, put out an S.O.S. in need of a band. Kris, fiddle, gave a couple of us a call, and it grew from there. We’re thrilled to continue performing at various events throughout the year, including here at Folklife!

The Six Feet Back Band plays tunes from Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. The five-piece band began six feet back from the sidewalk in Mukilteo with Nick Ericson on torader and Jared MacFarlane on fiddle, and currently features a flautist, Lyn Jackson on guitar and banjo, and Frank Brown on bass. 

Seattle Mandolin Orchestra is a community-based orchestra playing mandolin-family instruments and guitars.

Dante & Eros Faulk with Eric Curl, caller. This is a cello and fiddle traditional folk duo who have been playing music their whole lives. Eric Curl has called contras for 25 years in the far western states.

Sande and Alan’s Remote Zoom Band with Michael Karcher, caller. This band plays a wide variety of tunes suitable for contra and square dance.

Sunday

Dance Bhangra with Rhythms of India intends to get everyone excited about the high energy of the culture and performing arts of India. 

Square Dance workshop with Paul Silveria. Paul is a musician, songwriter, and square dance caller who has a connection at the heart of his work. 

Bayou Envie wants you to dance. Come hang out with Bayou Envie and get a taste of the Cajun and Zydeco goodness!

Dear Crow with Jacqui Grennan, caller. This band brings old-time tunes with sweet double fiddles, rocking banjo, and tight vocal harmonies from Penka Jane Culevski and Brian Lindsay; a sound that is both nostalgic and bright with possibility.

Hey George and Claire Takemori, caller. This is a powerhouse old-time band from Western Washington.

Balkan Dance: Kef plays the dance music of Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, Albania, and Greece. The ensemble consists of two trumpets, sax, accordion, vocals, cello, and drums.

The Roadhouse events are only one of four categories of entertainment being offered during the Memorial Day weekend. 

It’s going to be a fantastic Festival. Don’t miss out.

For exact times and artist activities, go to the website.

Seattle, WA
