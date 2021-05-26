Cancel
Global cardiovascular organizations release joint opinion on achieving the 'tobacco endgame'

By American College of Cardiology
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTobacco use continues to be a primary contributor to the global burden of disease, causing an estimated 12% of deaths worldwide among people aged 30 and over. Four leading cardiovascular organizations—American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, European Society of Cardiology and World Heart Federation—today released a joint opinion calling for greater action at the global scale to end the tobacco epidemic once and for all.

medicalxpress.com
