James Monroe Iglehart, Stephen Schwartz, Nikki M. James, More Appear at Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival May 26
James Monroe Iglehart, Linda Cho, Brandon Victor Dixon, Treshelle Edmond, Amelia Hensley, Nikki M. James, Zachary Noah Piser, and Stephen Schwartz will be on hand for the Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, streaming on Playbill and Shubert.NYC May 26. The annual event celebrates the best of NYC-area public high school theatre with an evening of performances and appearances from Broadway favorites.www.playbill.com