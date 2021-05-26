Cancel
New York City, NY

James Monroe Iglehart, Stephen Schwartz, Nikki M. James, More Appear at Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival May 26

By Logan Culwell-Block
Playbill
 16 days ago

James Monroe Iglehart, Linda Cho, Brandon Victor Dixon, Treshelle Edmond, Amelia Hensley, Nikki M. James, Zachary Noah Piser, and Stephen Schwartz will be on hand for the Shubert Foundation High School Theatre Festival, streaming on Playbill and Shubert.NYC May 26. The annual event celebrates the best of NYC-area public high school theatre with an evening of performances and appearances from Broadway favorites.

