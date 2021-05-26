Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Germany's Scholz expects "revolution" in global tax rules within a few weeks

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that he expected a breakthrough agreement on a global corporate minimum tax and new rules to tax cross-border digital services within a few weeks.

“We’re on home straight. Negotiations are taking place almost every day and at all levels of the G20, G7 and the OECD,” Scholz said in a joint virtual news conference with French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

“I have a very good feeling that in just a few weeks we will agree on a revolution in international corporate taxation, namely a reallocation of taxing rights and a global mininum tax.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Berlin#Global Finance#Oecd#Global News#G20#Oecd#French#Revolution#Berlin#Finance Minister#Reporting#News Conference#Editing#Taxing Rights#Maire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
EconomyUS News and World Report

Germany Buys Dubai Data to Track Possible Tax Evasion

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has bought a trove of data that could help treasury officials track down possible tax evasion by wealthy German citizens, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday. "The data will now be evaluated by the regional tax authorities," Scholz said in Berlin. "Tax evasion is not...
Business104.1 WIKY

German economy set for post-pandemic bounce in growth and prices, Bundesbank says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German output is rebounding from its pandemic-induced slump and inflation could rise faster than currently expected, potentially affecting behaviour in the economy, the German central bank said on Friday. The Bundesbank raised its growth and inflation forecasts for this year and the next, assuming that the coronavirus...
Lifestylekfgo.com

EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer – diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries agreed on Friday to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and will broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel, diplomats said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 leaders agreed to keep the money taps open -source

Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations were in broad agreement about the need to continue supporting their economies with fiscal stimulus after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday. The backing for more stimulus was shared by all leaders including...
Business985theriver.com

France’s Citroen charged with consumer fraud over dieselgate probe

PARIS (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday that its French Citroen unit had been charged with consumer fraud by French prosecutors in a far-reaching diesel emissions probe. The company said in a statement that Citroen would have to pay bail of 8 million euros and would have to provide...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 leaders agreed to keep stimulus flowing for their economies

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations were in broad agreement about the need to continue supporting their economies with fiscal stimulus, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday, the opening day of a G7 summit. The backing for more stimulus was...
Public Healthnordot.app

German government extends coronavirus economic aid to firms

The German government is extending its state aid scheme for businesses that have been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus crisis. The programme for companies and the self-employed will be continued until September 30. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that while Germany’s "economic engine" was running, the exit strategy from...
Economyinvesting.com

France expects minimum tax to yield "several billion" euros -minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France expects to raise several billions of euros in extra revenue from a global minimum tax rate currently being negotiated internationally, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday. Le Maire and his counterparts from the Group of Seven powers agreed on Saturday to support a minimum...
Businessnordot.app

France to 'fight' for Amazon inclusion in digital tax

Paris (AFP) - France said Wednesday it would make sure that internet commerce giant Amazon is subject to a minimum global tax endorsed by the Group of Seven wealthy nations. According to the plan, countries would be allowed to tax a share of the profits of the most profitable companies in the world at a rate of at least 15 percent, regardless of where they are based.
Economykfgo.com

German exports rise slightly in April

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports rose slightly in April, prompted by rising trade with the United States, suggesting a continued recovery in Europe’s biggest economy. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.3% on the month after an upwardly revised rise of 1.3% in March, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. Imports dropped 1.7% after an increase of 7.1% in the prior month.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 – source

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans to extend economic aid for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic until the end of September, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday. The aid, which companies can claim if they can prove their revenues have collapsed due to the crisis, had been due to...
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

Orban says global minimum tax plan ‘absurd’, Hungary may look at options

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday a proposed global minimum corporate tax is “absurd” and his government would need to consider contingency plans if the initiative goes through. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has been coordinating negotiations among 140 countries for years...
Economy104.1 WIKY

EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU’s top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules. The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.
Lifestyleriverbender.com

EU court annuls approval of aid for German airline Condor

BERLIN (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled the EU's approval of 550 million euros ($670 million) in state aid for German airline Condor, backing a challenge by budget carrier Ryanair but suspending the application of the ruling because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Personal FinanceUS News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Rejects Further Hike of Retirement Age to 68

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday a proposal by economic advisers to raise the retirement age further to 68 was wrong and that citizens could rely on his Social Democrats (SPD) to block any such move after September's federal election. Under existing rules put in...
Income TaxWashington Post

Plans for a Global Minimum Tax Revolution, Explained

Multinational companies have long used creative but legal ways to shrink their tax bills. One is to book profits from customers in places like Boston and Berlin as if they came from, say, Bermuda, which has no corporate income tax. The world’s richest economies have agreed to jointly pursue a revamp of the global tax system that would undercut the effectiveness of such a strategy.
Economyretailcrowd.co.uk

Global minimum tax: Germany’s finance minister spoke brilliantly with the Irish

Like this we wroteThe G7 nations made a historic decision today, agreeing to a global minimum corporate tax of 15% – countries can’t set a lower tax rate. Ireland, whose low corporate tax rate plays an important role in its economic model and thus is the headquarters of many companies that do not even have a real business there, has argued that the minimum tax rate should be less than 15%.