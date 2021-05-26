Dentler Proposes Land Acquisition Strategy for Leesburg

Town Manager Kaj Dentler on Monday proposed that the Town Council consider formulating a strategy for land acquisition, prompted by a recent inquiry from the council. The town has had some key wins and losses in the land acquisition game over the years, he said. The 86-acre purchase of parkland along the Potomac River in 2001 and purchase of 40 acres adjacent to Leesburg Executive Airport in 2012 provided big benefits. Yet, Dentler said, the town has also missed out on some opportunities, citing the Rodgers Farm, where a residential subdivision is under construction, and the former Westpark Golf club, although that property was later purchased by Loudoun County and looks to remain a passive use.