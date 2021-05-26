Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

Dentler Proposes Land Acquisition Strategy for Leesburg

By Kara Clark Rodriguez
loudounnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Manager Kaj Dentler on Monday proposed that the Town Council consider formulating a strategy for land acquisition, prompted by a recent inquiry from the council. The town has had some key wins and losses in the land acquisition game over the years, he said. The 86-acre purchase of parkland along the Potomac River in 2001 and purchase of 40 acres adjacent to Leesburg Executive Airport in 2012 provided big benefits. Yet, Dentler said, the town has also missed out on some opportunities, citing the Rodgers Farm, where a residential subdivision is under construction, and the former Westpark Golf club, although that property was later purchased by Loudoun County and looks to remain a passive use.

loudounnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Leesburg, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Banking#Property Manager#Residential Property#Residential Construction#Government Property#Public Property#The Town Council#The Rodgers Farm#Westpark Golf#Land Acquisition#Plan#Potomac River#Properties#Town Manager#Parkland#Council Members#Ida Lee Park#Councilman Neil Steinberg#Potential Negotiations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Middleburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Middleburg moves elections to odd-numbered years following G.A. action

The Middleburg Town Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to move its elections from even-numbered years to odd-numbered years, avoiding coinciding with future federal election cycles. Middleburg joins Round Hill, the first town in Loudoun County to move its elections following the General Assembly’s passage of legislation mandating that city and...
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Letter: Natalie Pien, Leesburg

Editor: The May 7 ransomeware attack on Colonial Pipeline reveals challenges not only to the U.S. cyber defenses, but also to the vulnerability of our energy system. A centralized system for delivering fossil fuels, generating electricity, and for distributing electricity is not secure. This ransomeware attack reveals just one of many potential weaknesses.
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Loudoun Times.com

Vice Chairman Saines says long-term housing needed for displaced Sterling residents

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Koran Saines (D-Sterling) is urging community members to help residents displaced by a recent fire in Sterling find long-term and permanent housing. Several people were injured due to smoke inhalation during a fire at the Chase Heritage Apartments on April 30. 14 apartments were damaged...
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia StateAZFamily

The VA is getting billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, a large backlog of disability claims piled up with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Still, there is relief in sight for veterans who are waiting on decisions about their claims, 3 On Your Side has learned. Through the American Rescue Plan,...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun Chamber seeks nominees for small business awards

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for the 27th Annual Small Business Awards which will be presented at an event October 29. The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions that local small businesses, entrepreneurs and nonprofits have made to Loudoun County, according to Chamber officials.
Leesburg, VAloudounnow.com

Doggie Daycare Wins Leesburg Council Approval

A former swim space at the Village at Leesburg is going to the dogs. The Town Council this week approved a special exception application for Playful Pack, which plans to use the former Swim Kids space for a doggie daycare and boarding facility, joining sister locations in Fairfax Station and McLean. A little more than 4,000 square feet of indoor space will be reserved for doggie daycare and overnight boarding, as well as 1,320 square feet of outdoor space in a rear yard for bathroom breaks and exercise.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Posted by
Bisnow

Data Center Kicks Up Controversy In Famously Friendly Loudoun County

A new BlackChamber Group data center planned for Loudoun County, long a welcoming destination for such outposts, is receiving a decidedly frosty reception. If approved to move forward, the structure will sit on a 23-acre plot of land, causing county officials to question whether the data center would be the best use of land in an area that is slated for mixed-use construction projects.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Loudoun Cares Presents 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards

Loudoun Cares honored more than 100 volunteers across 15 categories during the virtual 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Awards celebration on Sunday. The event celebrates volunteers for their contributions to making the community a better place to live, work, and play and this year featured new awards highlighting service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Loudoun County, VAMiddleburg Eccentric

HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS CYCLE NOW OPEN

Since 1973 the Loudoun Preservation Society (LPS) has awarded over $800,000 in grants to non-profit organizations throughout Loudoun County to promote the historic preservation of Loudoun’s built historic landscape. The Loudoun Preservation Society is a citizen organization that raises the money on its own; grant amounts vary from year to year based on fundraising success and the general economy. The LPS grants have helped to promote dozens of small historic preservation, rehabilitation, and education projects for local organizations and historic properties in recent years including Oatlands, Aldie Mill, America’s Routes, the Lincoln Preservation Foundation, the Lovettsville Historical Society, the Virginia Piedmont Area Association, the Friends of Bluemont, the Waterford Foundation, the Westmoreland Davis Foundation, the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, the Thomas Balch Library, and several historic churches. Recent examples of projects receiving grants can be found on the LPS web site, www.preserveloudoun.org along with project guidelines.
Loudoun Times.com

Loudoun Freedom Center Claims 'Separate but Equal Preservation' with Sycolin Cemetery

The Loudoun Freedom Center has announced that it will not sign a memorandum of understanding to take ownership of the historic Sycolin Cemetery after the Leesburg Town Council voted against a $150,000 flood mitigation measure last Tuesday night. LFC Founder, pastor and NAACP Loudoun Branch President Michelle Thomas said that...
Lovettsville, VALoudoun Times.com

Loudoun installs free Wi-Fi hot spot in Lovettsville

The Loudoun County Department of Information Technology has installed a new Wi-Fi hot spot for residents in western Loudoun, according to a recent release. The outdoor hot spot was installed at the Lovettsville Community Center, which is operated by the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. The installation of...
Loudoun County, VALoudoun Times.com

Regional homelessness in 2021 lowest ever recorded, MWCOG says

The number of persons experiencing homelessness in the region is the lowest ever recorded, according to a recent report from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Homelessness has decreased by 29% in Loudoun County during the past five years, according to the May 2021 MWCOG Point-in-Time (PIT) Count of Persons...
Winchester Star

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary has resigned from his position after accepting a job at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Clary told the Republican State Central Committee last Friday that he will become Liberty University’s vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, the Anchorage Daily News reported. His new position involves lobbying federal and state legislators as part of the Standing For Freedom Center, a network of Christian organizations.