Marilyn Monroe’s first husband: Married at 16, the lady who simply needed to be beloved | Movies | Leisure. Marilyn Monroe: Theorist claims actress continues to be ALIVE. Lengthy earlier than she was probably the most iconic lady on this planet and linked with Joe DiMaggio, Arthur Miller and JFK, Norma Jeane was a teenage foster child who desperately wanted a house. Jim mentioned: “She simply needed to be a great spouse and she or he needed to be safe and beloved and really feel like she belonged to any individual. That was essential to her.” SCROLL DOWN TO LISTEN TO MARILYN AND JIM TALK ABOUT THEIR MARRIAGE.