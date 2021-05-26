Cancel
People who eat a plant-based dinner could reduce their risk of heart disease by ten percent

By The Endocrine Society
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who eat too many refined carbs and fatty meats for dinner have a higher risk of heart disease than those who eat a similar diet for breakfast, according to a nationwide study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Cardiovascular diseases like congestive heart failure,...

medicalxpress.com
#Diet Food#Carbohydrates#Eating Meat#Plant Based Diet#Healthy Eating#Healthy Diet#Healthy Fat#Lower Risk#Fatty Meats#Cholesterol#Cardiovascular Diseases#Eating Lots#Dietary Information#Saturated Fat#Vegetables#Unsaturated Fats#Food Quality#Meal Timing#Breakfast#Dinner
