Environmental justice advocates scored two wins Thursday in their fight against a pair of proposed industrial facilities on the edge of Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood. One is a proposed natural gas power plant meant to keep a major sewage treatment plant running during disasters, and the other is a planned “biosolids” factory that aims make useful products by processing treated sewage. Both are opposed by community groups and environmentalists who argue the plans would bring more pollution to a place that already has more than its fair share.