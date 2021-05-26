Deciphering structure of a toxic matter that destroys the nerves in the brain

Here we are, the pinnacle of motivational needs theory, self-actualization. Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” encompasses so succinctly the realization and pursuit of one’s true potential. Many psychologists and scientists have addressed the concept of self-actualization. Kurt Goldstein, a German neurologist, studied self-actualization from a perspective not limited to humans. Goldstein thought that all living organisms, including plants, sought to reach their full potential and that it could happen at any time or in any circumstance. Carl Rogers, an American humanistic psychologist, viewed it as a continuous process through which humans grow rather than a nonlinear process with a peak goal as Abraham Maslow framed self-actualization. Despite the many contributions, in popular culture we really sank our teeth into Maslow’s interpretation and theories. And as with all things in pop culture relating to psychology, what has emerged is a mangled, repurposed shadow of a long-forgotten scientific theory. Just kidding, that is a tad melodramatic. The science of self-actualization is much more comprehensible than theories such as power poses, oxytocin, and group brainstorming.